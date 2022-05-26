ZYMOX® Enzymatic Dermatology Petcare Products Win Two Industry Awards

Veterinarian-Recommended ZYMOX Again Has Been Awarded Honors from Dogster Magazine and Pet Insight Magazine for its Enzyme-Based Dermatology Products.

WESTMONT, Ill., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the maker of veterinarian-recommended ZYMOX® ear and skin healthcare products for dogs and cats, has received top honors from two industry-leading publications, Dogster magazine and Pet Insight magazine for its ZYMOX enzyme-based Dermatology products in the pet care category.

ZYMOX and Oratene by Pet King Brands, Inc.

The Dogster magazine 2022 Editor's Choice award has been given to the ZYMOX Leave-On Conditioner which helps dogs with itchy allergy skin, hair loss and hot spots. The Conditioner was applauded for its no-sting formula, the patented enzyme system, and versatility of use with its ability to be washed off or left on to dry for skin-hydrating benefits.

The Pet Insight Vanguard Award which is targeted to the pet specialty retailer recognized three ZYMOX Ear care products leading the remedy category in sales and innovation. This is the fourth Vanguard Award Pet King Brands has earned.

"ZYMOX has been blazing trails since the products were introduced over twenty years ago," said Pamela K Bosco, President, and Founder of Pet King Brands. "The line has done amazing things for the health and comfort of countless animals and these awards are great reminders we are making a difference in the lives of animals across the nation."

To learn more about the products or where to locate them at veterinary clinics, pet specialty stores, or online, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

Media Contact:

Pet King Brands Media Team

630-241-3905

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet King Brands, Inc.