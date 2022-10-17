ZYMOX Enzyme-Based Pet Health Products Introduces New Products for Cats and Kittens

NEW ZYMOX DERMATOLOGY PRODUCTS COMING TO THE CAT HEALTH SECTION

WESTMONT, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc. announced they have expanded their veterinarian-recommended line of ZYMOX® Enzymatic Dermatology products to include three new products to provide relief of ear and skin conditions in cats and kittens. These new products will feature feline-focused packaging with images of cats and will include the prestigious Seal of Endorsement awarded by TICA, The International Cat Association.

For over 25 years, ZYMOX has been helping large and small animals to have healthy ears, skin, and mouths with the power of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. The new ZYMOX for Cats and Kittens continues to utilize the same effective formulas without antibiotics or harsh ingredients and provides solutions for the conditions that affect cats and kittens most such as ear infects infections, irritated skin, skin hot spots, ringworm, and acne. The line includes ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution with 0.5% Hydrocortisone, ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Cleanser, and the ZYMOX Enzymatic Topical Cream with 0.5% Hydrocortisone.

"The expansion of our ZYMOX product family with dermatology solutions for cats and kittens now provides cat owners with the skin and ear products they've requested so they can better care for their beloved felines," said Pamela K Bosco, President, and founder of Pet King Brands. "Cat owners will be able to find our enzyme-based products that have The International Cat Association's Endorsement of Excellence at their local retailers in the cat health sections or online with our ecommerce partners."

ZYMOX for Cats and Kittens has begun shipping and is available for purchase. To learn more about the products, visit www.zymox.com

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN® is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

