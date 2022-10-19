ZYMOX® Equine Defense® Expands Product Line with Dermatology Solutions for Chronic Hide and Hoof Conditions

Enzyme-based Products Provide Relief for Horses and Other Livestock

WESTMONT, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the maker of veterinarian-recommended ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology, introduced two new enzyme-based ZYMOX Equine Defense products to its line developed to help horses and livestock find relief from chronic hide and hoof conditions.

ZYMOX Equine Defense Enzymatic Dermatology Products for Chronic Hide and Hoof Conditions in Horses and Livestock

The Equine Defense product family includes the new Advanced Formula Shampoo and Advanced Formula Leave-On Conditioner with Avena sativa (oat extract) formulated for horses and livestock with very dry, irritated, or sensitive skin in addition to its Enzyme Formula Topical Spray and Topical Cream enriched with aloe vera and zinc gluconate for the management of cuts, abrasions and wounds. As with all ZYMOX products, Equine Defense products get their effectiveness from a naturally derived, patented combination of enzymes.

"Essentially, our latest equine products look to fill the public demand for a revolutionary enzyme-based solution that now can provide relief without antibiotics, steroids or other harsh ingredients for horses and other livestock," says Pamela K Bosco, President and founder of Pet King Brands. "When it comes to the care of a horse or other livestock, the owner wants to do what's right. Our products focus on the health of the animal by providing the equine care solutions that help resolve conditions that affect horses and other livestock' hides and hooves."

In addition, the Equine Defense product family packaging has been updated to feature a newly designed logo and a crisp, uncluttered design for enhanced visual appeal, shelf appeal and product differentiation. The new Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and Advanced Enzymatic Leave-On Conditioner packaging features the Oat Extract seal.

ZYMOX Equine Defense can be found online at select retailers' sites. To learn more about the products and where to purchase them, visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN® is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the Power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been Resolving Ear, Skin, and Oral Conditions for Over 25 Years. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth offering solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

