ZynBit and Cirrus Insight Join Forces to Deliver Unrivaled Salesforce Email and Calendar Integration

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Insight , a leader in Salesforce email and calendar integration, today announces the launch of a new Cirrus Insight bringing together the best of both Cirrus Insight and ZynBit. Cirrus Insight is recognized for its superior Salesforce integration with Gmail across leading tech companies. ZynBit , now Cirrus Insight, is recognized for stability, reliability, security, and speed of its Salesforce email & calendar integration with Outlook and is trusted by some of the world's largest financial institutions.

Get to know Cirrus Insight

As a single company with a single unified product, our focus is building the strongest, most stable, and most reliable sales tools in the Salesforce ecosystem. By combining our strengths and experience across both Gmail and Outlook, we bring the widest range of capabilities to dramatically reduce pipeline risk, boost pipeline growth, and accelerate sales velocity—to free teams from CRM friction and wasted opportunities.

As part of this transaction, Phil Dixon , previously CEO and founder of ZynBit, takes the seat of CEO of Cirrus Insight. Phil is a seasoned product-centric founder with nearly 20 years of experience and has held numerous leadership roles in the CRM, ERP, and ECM sectors.

When asked about the merger, Phil said:

"ZynBit's product-centric leadership, combined with Cirrus Insight's market recognition, brings you the most comprehensive email & calendar integration. Together, we'll create significantly more value for customers across product, service, and support. Our 4,000+ customers and 250,000+ users make-up one of the largest communities within the Salesforce ecosystem. We're excited to continue this journey with you. Our product vision will enable your team to go beyond sales productivity to catalyze pipeline growth and accelerate sales velocity. By integrating innovations in sales automation and machine learning, we'll focus on streamlining data-driven customer acquisition."

- Phil Dixon, CEO at Cirrus Insight

What our 250,000 sales leaders and professionals love most:

Support for All Editions of Salesforce, including Experience Cloud

Elimination of Sales Activity Data Entry for Email, Calendar, and Tasks

Automated Activity Data Enrichment for Advanced Salesforce Reporting

Increased Sales Velocity with Email Templates and Sales Cadences

Deep Salesforce Integration with Outlook & Gmail, Desktop, Web, and Mobile

Booking More Quality Customer Meetings with Calendar Scheduling Automation

Buyer Signals with Email, Link & Web Visitor Tracking

Enterprise Readiness, SSO, SAML, Encryption in Transit, Sensitive Data Masking with Support for Multiple Instances of Mail Servers and Salesforce Orgs

Built for the Salesforce Platform, Cirrus Insight is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The New Cirrus Insight can be located on the Salesforce AppExchange

4.7 Average Rating with 2,474 collective Salesforce Customer Reviews

About Cirrus Insight

Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight, a leader in Salesforce integration, is a sales platform for Gmail and Outlook offering an all-in-one platform to eliminate CRM friction and wasted opportunities. As the leader in managing relationships processes right from your inbox, 250,000 professionals use Cirrus Insight to increase sales velocity. Fortune 500 companies use Cirrus Insight for email tracking, email templates, drip campaigns, follow up reminders, meeting scheduling, attachment tracking, and world-class Salesforce integration.

For more information visit www.cirrusinsight.com

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

