Zynex Announces 1 Millionth Patient Milestone

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced that, since its founding, the company has treated more than 1 million patients through its pain management division.

Zynex manufactures and sells the NexWave electrotherapy device, an FDA-cleared, prescription-strength, non-invasive, and non-opioid approach to managing acute and chronic pain. The company's pain management division also distributes and private labels several high-quality devices such as low-back support, cervical traction, bracing, and hot/cold therapy. Zynex is bringing a series of in-patient hospital monitoring devices through FDA clearance in addition to its pain management and therapeutic products.

Thomas Sandgaard, Founder and CEO, commented on the company's milestone, "I'm incredibly proud to have surpassed treating 1 million patients. Reaching such a tremendous landmark for the company is a testament to the tireless efforts and teamwork that each of our employees brings to this company.

"Our journey to this moment has been filled with challenges, growth, and triumphs, and it's awe-inspiring to think about the countless lives we've touched. Success is not measured merely in numbers, but also in the positive change we've effected through proven non-opioid pain relief."

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex