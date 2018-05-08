Zynex Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings

- Revenue grew 100% year over year to $6.9 million

- Net income of $1.9 million increased 444% year over year; Diluted EPS $0.06

- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million increased 257% year over year

- Seventh consecutive quarter of positive net income, 82% gross margin and 28% operating margin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (OTCQB: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

President and CEO Commentary:

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am pleased to report revenue of $6.9 million in the first quarter with net income of $1.9 million or $0.06 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million and the quarterly revenue was twice the revenue of the first quarter of 2017. Revenue was less than the $8.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to insurance company deductibles not being met early in the year, a seasonal trend we see every year in this industry.  The investment in growing our sales force has led to device order growth of 36% compared to the first quarter of 2017 and 8% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

We currently estimate our second quarter revenue to range between $7.5 million and $8.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $2.5 million and $3.0 million. The revenue estimate is approximately 49% to 59% above last year's second quarter and the Adjusted EBITDA estimate is 24% to 48% above last year.

We continue to advocate for pain patients not to become part of today's opioid epidemic and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as a first-line-of-defense in treating chronic and acute pain without side effects. I am dedicated to promote our technology in order to minimize addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

First Quarter Financial Results Summary:

The Company reported net revenue of $6.9 million, a 100% increase over Q1-2017. First quarter revenue is historically our lowest of the year as it is affected by health insurance deductibles which have not been met.

Gross margins were 82% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 73% last year. Net income grew 444% to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.4 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 257% to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.6 million last year.

The Company generated $1.0 million of cash from operations during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 4,288% compared to $23,000 in 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had working capital of $4.6 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of earnings available to service debt. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex 

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.  For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain FDA clearance and CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement from insurance companies for products sold or rented to our customers, acceptance of our products by health insurance providers, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force our ability to up-list to a larger exchange and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 8-K/A, press releases and the Company's website. Contact: Zynex, Inc.  (303) 703-4906

ZYNEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash

$

4,366

$

5,565

Accounts receivable, net

2,668

2,185

Inventory, net

710

423

Prepaid expenses

615

198

                                               Total current assets

8,359

8,371






Property and equipment, net

575

188

Deposits

375

370

                                               Total assets

$

9,309

$

8,929






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Current portion of unsecured subordinated promissory notes

$

7

$

231

Current portion of capital leases

93

123

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,112

2,243

Accrued payroll and related taxes

661

538

Deferred insurance reimbursement

880

880

                                              Total current liabilities

3,753

4,015

Long-term liabilities:




Deferred rent

329

-

Warranty liability

12

12

                                              Total liabilities

4,094

4,027






Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

33

33

Additional paid-in capital

7,761

7,612

Treasury stock


(2,000)

(243)

Retained deficit

(490)

(2,411)

                                              Total Zynex, Inc. stockholders' equity

5,304

4,991

                                              Non-controlling interest

(89)

(89)

                                              Total stockholders' equity

5,215

4,902

                                              Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,309

$

8,929

ZYNEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

NET REVENUE




Devices

$

1,588

$

1,384

Supplies

5,288

2,052

Total net revenue

6,876

3,436






COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES




Costs of revenue - device & supply

1,236

923

Selling, general and administrative expense

3,685

2,030

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

4,921

2,953






Income from operations

1,955

483






Other expense




   Interest expense

(115)

(121)

Other expense

(115)

(121)






Income from operations before income taxes

1,840

362

  Income tax expense (benefit)

(81)

9

Net Income

1,921

353

Plus: Net income (loss) - noncontrolling interest

-

-

Net income - attributable to Zynex, Inc.

$

1,921

$

353






Net income per share attributable to Zynex, Inc.:




Basic

$

0.06

$

0.01






Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.01












Weighted average basic shares outstanding

32,601

31,418

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

34,414

32,036

ZYNEX, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Adjusted EBITDA:


Net income

$                  1,921

$                     353

Depreciation and Amortization

25

64

Stock-based compensation expense

63

24

   Interest expense and other, net

115

121

   Income tax expense (benefit)

(81)

9

Adjusted EBITDA

$                  2,043

$                     571

30%

17%

 

