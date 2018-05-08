Zynex Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am pleased to report revenue of $6.9 million in the first quarter with net income of $1.9 million or $0.06 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million and the quarterly revenue was twice the revenue of the first quarter of 2017. Revenue was less than the $8.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to insurance company deductibles not being met early in the year, a seasonal trend we see every year in this industry. The investment in growing our sales force has led to device order growth of 36% compared to the first quarter of 2017 and 8% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

We currently estimate our second quarter revenue to range between $7.5 million and $8.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $2.5 million and $3.0 million. The revenue estimate is approximately 49% to 59% above last year's second quarter and the Adjusted EBITDA estimate is 24% to 48% above last year.

We continue to advocate for pain patients not to become part of today's opioid epidemic and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as a first-line-of-defense in treating chronic and acute pain without side effects. I am dedicated to promote our technology in order to minimize addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

First Quarter Financial Results Summary:

The Company reported net revenue of $6.9 million, a 100% increase over Q1-2017. First quarter revenue is historically our lowest of the year as it is affected by health insurance deductibles which have not been met.

Gross margins were 82% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 73% last year. Net income grew 444% to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.4 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 257% to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.6 million last year.

The Company generated $1.0 million of cash from operations during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 4,288% compared to $23,000 in 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had working capital of $4.6 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of earnings available to service debt. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain FDA clearance and CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement from insurance companies for products sold or rented to our customers, acceptance of our products by health insurance providers, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force our ability to up-list to a larger exchange and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 8-K/A, press releases and the Company's website. Contact: Zynex, Inc. (303) 703-4906

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash $ 4,366

$ 5,565 Accounts receivable, net

2,668



2,185 Inventory, net

710



423 Prepaid expenses

615



198 Total current assets

8,359



8,371











Property and equipment, net

575



188 Deposits

375



370 Total assets $ 9,309

$ 8,929











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of unsecured subordinated promissory notes $ 7

$ 231 Current portion of capital leases

93



123 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,112



2,243 Accrued payroll and related taxes

661



538 Deferred insurance reimbursement

880



880 Total current liabilities

3,753



4,015 Long-term liabilities:









Deferred rent

329



- Warranty liability

12



12 Total liabilities

4,094



4,027











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock

33



33 Additional paid-in capital

7,761



7,612 Treasury stock

(2,000)



(243) Retained deficit

(490)



(2,411) Total Zynex, Inc. stockholders' equity

5,304



4,991 Non-controlling interest

(89)



(89) Total stockholders' equity

5,215



4,902 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,309

$ 8,929

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 NET REVENUE









Devices $ 1,588

$ 1,384 Supplies

5,288



2,052 Total net revenue

6,876



3,436











COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES









Costs of revenue - device & supply

1,236



923 Selling, general and administrative expense

3,685



2,030 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

4,921



2,953











Income from operations

1,955



483











Other expense









Interest expense

(115)



(121) Other expense

(115)



(121)











Income from operations before income taxes

1,840



362 Income tax expense (benefit)

(81)



9 Net Income

1,921



353 Plus: Net income (loss) - noncontrolling interest

-



- Net income - attributable to Zynex, Inc. $ 1,921

$ 353











Net income per share attributable to Zynex, Inc.:









Basic $ 0.06

$ 0.01











Diluted $ 0.06

$ 0.01























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

32,601



31,418 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

34,414



32,036

ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income $ 1,921

$ 353 Depreciation and Amortization 25

64 Stock-based compensation expense 63

24 Interest expense and other, net 115

121 Income tax expense (benefit) (81)

9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,043

$ 571

30%

17%

