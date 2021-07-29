Zynex Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Second Quarter

Revenue increased 61% year over year to $31.0 million



Orders increased 247%



Net income of $2.8 million ; Diluted EPS $0.08



Adjusted EBITDA $4.8 million

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Results Summary:

For the second quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $31.0 million, a 61% increase over the second quarter of 2020. Gross margins were 77% in the second quarter of 2021 and net income was $2.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of $52.9 million. Cash on hand was $32.3 million at the end of the second quarter. Cash decreased slightly during the quarter due to the Company spending $2.0 million on its stock buy-back program.

President and CEO Commentary:

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am excited about our order growth in the second quarter of 247% which will continue to drive increasing revenue in 2021 and 2022. In the second quarter, we posted revenue of $31.0 million, which is the highest quarterly revenue in the history of the Company and net income of $2.8 million. We continue to focus on sales rep productivity and average reps during the period decreased to approximately 450 due to trimming non-productive reps and slowed hiring due to a very competitive job market. We have increased the rate of hiring in Q3 and expect to be well over 500 reps by the end of the year.

We continue to advocate for pain patients, and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as the first line of defense in treating chronic and acute pain without side effects. We are dedicated to promoting our technology in an effort to remove patient addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance:

The estimated range for third quarter revenue is between $34.5 and $36.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $5.0 and $6.0 million. The revenue estimate is approximately 72% to 80% above 2020 third quarter revenue of $20.0 million.

Full year 2021 revenue is estimated between $130.0 and $137.5 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $16.5 and $21.5 million. The full year revenue estimate is on the lower end of previously provided guidance due to a very competitive job market and therefore fewer sales reps than expected. The full year revenue estimate is approximately 62% to 72% above 2020 revenue of $80.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense and stock compensation). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)











June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020







ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 32,330

$ 39,173 Accounts receivable, net

18,310

13,837 Inventory, net

9,951

8,635 Prepaid expenses and other

1,188

1,378 Total current assets

61,779

63,023









Property and equipment, net

2,355

1,925 Operating lease asset

18,111

5,993 Finance lease asset

429

321 Deposits

584

347 Deferred income taxes

440

566 Total assets

$ 83,698

$ 72,175









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,652

4,717 Operating lease liability

2,367

2,051 Finance lease liability

106

77 Income taxes payable

403

280 Accrued payroll and related taxes

3,363

2,992 Total current liabilities

8,891

10,117 Long-term liabilities:







Operating lease liability

17,136

4,920 Finance lease liability

371

283 Total liabilities

26,398

15,320









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

-

- Common stock

37

36 Additional paid-in capital

37,697

37,235 Treasury stock

(5,966)

(3,846) Retained earnings

25,532

23,430 Total stockholders' equity

57,300

56,855 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 83,698

$ 72,175

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

NET REVENUE















Devices $ 7,828

$ 4,281

$ 14,193

$ 7,725

Supplies 23,194

14,982

40,956

26,766

Total net revenue 31,022

19,263

55,149

34,491



















COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES















Costs of revenue - devices and supplies 7,267

4,061

13,153

7,462

Sales and marketing 13,752

6,800

27,579

12,384

General and administrative 6,188

4,317

11,683

8,102

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 27,207

15,178

52,415

27,948



















Income from operations 3,815

4,085

2,734

6,543



















Other expense















Interest expense (45)

(5)

(54)

(9)

Other expense, net (45)

(5)

(54)

(9)



















Income from operations before income taxes 3,770

4,080

2,680

6,534

Income tax expense 962

1,063

578

580

Net Income $ 2,808

$ 3,017

$ 2,102

$ 5,954



















Net income per share:















Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.09

$ 0.06

$ 0.18



















Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.09

$ 0.06

$ 0.17





































Weighted average basic shares outstanding 34,810

33,283

34,824

33,098

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 35,583

34,454

35,629

34,329



ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 2,808

$ 3,017

$ 2,102

$ 5,954 Depreciation and Amortization* 242

97

510

165 Stock-based compensation expense 401

579

509

1,076 Restructuring/severance** -

-

318

- Interest expense and other, net 45

5

54

9 Non-cash lease expense *** 303

-

303

- Income tax expense 962

1,063

578

580 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,761

$ 4,761

$ 4,374

$ 7,784 % of Net Revenue 15%

25%

8%

23%















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1-2021







*** Amount expensed on new company headquarters on which no payments are due until 2022































