Zynex Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

    • Orders increased 48%; highest number of orders in Company history for the 3rd consecutive quarter
    • Revenue increased 21% year over year to $48.8 million
    • Net income of $7.5 million; Diluted EPS $0.20
    • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million

2022 Full Year Highlights:

    • Orders increased 23%
    • Revenue increased 21% year over year to $158.2 million
    • Net income of $17.0 million; Diluted EPS of $0.44
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $28.1 million
    • 7th straight year of profitability

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Summary:

For the fourth quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $48.8 million, a 21% increase over fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 81% and net income was $7.5 million, a 53% increase from Q3 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $48.5 million. Cash on hand was $20.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company produced $13.7 million in cash from operations in 2022, an increase of 98% compared to 2021.

President and CEO Commentary:

"We had a strong end to a record setting 2022, marked by increased revenue and orders every single quarter," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "Our operating cash flows allowed us to buy back over $26 million of our common stock during 2022 which benefits all shareholders. Additionally, Zynex Monitoring Solutions (ZMS) is making significant progress with clinical data collection, and we expect to hit several regulatory milestones in 2023. We look forward to maintaining shareholder value through continued financial health and double-digit growth going forward."

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Full year 2023 revenue is estimated to range between $180 - $200 million and with Diluted EPS of $0.40 - $0.50 per share. The revenue range is based on our best estimates of labor market conditions and sales rep productivity. Diluted EPS is impacted by increased operating expenses to support ZMS as the Laser-based Pulse Oximetry products are prepared for FDA submission and the fluid monitor is readied for the market.

First quarter 2023 revenue is estimated to range between $39.0 - $41.0 million, an increase of approximately 29% from Q1 2022. First quarter revenue is affected by the resetting of health insurance deductibles in the beginning of a calendar year, seasonably lower revenues in the first quarter are a historical trend for Zynex and an industry norm. First quarter Diluted EPS is estimated to range between $0.00- $0.03.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. MT / 8:30 a.m. ET

To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/v2J4N7gNEw7

US Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-844-825-9790
International Participant Dial In: 1-412-317-5170
Canada Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-855-669-9657

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain C.E. marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

  (unaudited) 

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash

$             20,144

$              42,612

Accounts receivable, net

35,063

28,632

Inventory, net

13,484

10,756

Prepaid expenses and other

868

689

                                               Total current assets

69,559

82,689





Property and equipment, net

2,175

2,186

Operating lease asset

12,841

16,338

Finance lease asset

270

389

Deposits

591

585

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

9,067

9,975

Goodwill

20,401

20,401

Deferred income taxes

1,562

711

                                               Total assets

$           116,466

$            133,274





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                5,601

$                   4,739

Cash dividends payable

16

3,629

Operating lease liability

2,476

2,859

Finance lease liability

128

118

Income taxes payable

1,995

2,296

Current portion of debt

5,333

5,333

Accrued payroll and related taxes

5,537

3,897

                                              Total current liabilities

21,086

22,871

Long-term liabilities:



Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs

5,293

10,605

Contingent consideration

10,000

9,700

Operating lease liability

13,541

15,856

Finance lease liability

188

317

                                              Total liabilities

50,108

59,349





Common stock


39

41

Additional paid-in capital

82,431

80,397

Treasury stock

(33,160)

(6,513)

Retained earnings

17,048

-

                                              Total stockholders' equity

66,358

73,925

                                              Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$           116,466

$            133,274

ZYNEX, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited) 





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

NET REVENUE






Devices

$        15,918

$        13,349

$        43,497

$       36,613

Supplies

32,887

27,017

114,670

93,688

Total net revenue

48,805

40,366

158,167

130,301








COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES






Costs of revenue - devices and supplies

9,388

7,331

32,005

27,321

Sales and marketing

19,166

13,628

67,116

54,290

General and administrative expense

10,141

7,821

36,108

26,324

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

38,695

28,780

135,229

107,935








Income from operations

10,110

11,586

22,938

22,366








Other expense






Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration

(300)

-

(300)

-

   Interest expense

(95)

(23)

(440)

(95)

Other expense

(395)

(23)

(740)

(95)








Income from operations before income taxes

9,715

11,563

22,198

22,271

  Income tax expense

2,263

2,669

5,150

5,168

Net Income

$         7,452

$        8,894

$        17,048

$        17,103








Net income per share:






Basic

$           0.20

$          0.23

$            0.44

$            0.45

Diluted

$           0.20

$          0.23

$            0.44

$            0.44








Weighted average basic shares outstanding

37,236

38,411

38,467

38,317

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

37,960

39,170

39,127

39,197

ZYNEX, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:






Net income

$        7,452

$        8,894

$       17,048

$       17,103

Depreciation and Amortization*

423

214

1,648

925

Stock-based compensation expense

640

589

2,342

1,630

Restructuring/severance**

-

-

-

318

   Interest expense and other, net

395

23

740

95

   Non-cash lease expense ***

183

572

1,165

1,428

   Income tax expense

2,263

2,669

5,150

5,168

Adjusted EBITDA

$       11,356

$       12,961

$       28,093

$       26,667

% of Net Revenue

23 %

32 %

18 %

20 %








* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.

** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1-2021

*** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent

SOURCE Zynex

