Zynex Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

- 2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights:



Orders increased 48%; highest number of orders in Company history for the 3 rd consecutive quarter

consecutive quarter

Revenue increased 21% year over year to $48.8 million



Net income of $7.5 million ; Diluted EPS $0.20

; Diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million

- 2022 Full Year Highlights:



Orders increased 23%



Revenue increased 21% year over year to $158.2 million



Net income of $17.0 million ; Diluted EPS of $0.44

; Diluted EPS of

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $28.1 million



7th straight year of profitability

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Summary:

For the fourth quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $48.8 million, a 21% increase over fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 81% and net income was $7.5 million, a 53% increase from Q3 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $48.5 million. Cash on hand was $20.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company produced $13.7 million in cash from operations in 2022, an increase of 98% compared to 2021.

President and CEO Commentary:

"We had a strong end to a record setting 2022, marked by increased revenue and orders every single quarter," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "Our operating cash flows allowed us to buy back over $26 million of our common stock during 2022 which benefits all shareholders. Additionally, Zynex Monitoring Solutions (ZMS) is making significant progress with clinical data collection, and we expect to hit several regulatory milestones in 2023. We look forward to maintaining shareholder value through continued financial health and double-digit growth going forward."

First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Full year 2023 revenue is estimated to range between $180 - $200 million and with Diluted EPS of $0.40 - $0.50 per share. The revenue range is based on our best estimates of labor market conditions and sales rep productivity. Diluted EPS is impacted by increased operating expenses to support ZMS as the Laser-based Pulse Oximetry products are prepared for FDA submission and the fluid monitor is readied for the market.

First quarter 2023 revenue is estimated to range between $39.0 - $41.0 million, an increase of approximately 29% from Q1 2022. First quarter revenue is affected by the resetting of health insurance deductibles in the beginning of a calendar year, seasonably lower revenues in the first quarter are a historical trend for Zynex and an industry norm. First quarter Diluted EPS is estimated to range between $0.00- $0.03.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. MT / 8:30 a.m. ET

To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/v2J4N7gNEw7

US Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-844-825-9790

International Participant Dial In: 1-412-317-5170

Canada Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-855-669-9657

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain C.E. marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Investor Relations Counsel

[email protected]

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 20,144

$ 42,612 Accounts receivable, net

35,063

28,632 Inventory, net

13,484

10,756 Prepaid expenses and other

868

689 Total current assets

69,559

82,689









Property and equipment, net

2,175

2,186 Operating lease asset

12,841

16,338 Finance lease asset

270

389 Deposits

591

585 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

9,067

9,975 Goodwill

20,401

20,401 Deferred income taxes

1,562

711 Total assets

$ 116,466

$ 133,274









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 5,601

$ 4,739 Cash dividends payable

16

3,629 Operating lease liability

2,476

2,859 Finance lease liability

128

118 Income taxes payable

1,995

2,296 Current portion of debt

5,333

5,333 Accrued payroll and related taxes

5,537

3,897 Total current liabilities

21,086

22,871 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs

5,293

10,605 Contingent consideration

10,000

9,700 Operating lease liability

13,541

15,856 Finance lease liability

188

317 Total liabilities

50,108

59,349









Common stock

39

41 Additional paid-in capital

82,431

80,397 Treasury stock

(33,160)

(6,513) Retained earnings

17,048

- Total stockholders' equity

66,358

73,925 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 116,466

$ 133,274

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 NET REVENUE













Devices $ 15,918

$ 13,349

$ 43,497

$ 36,613 Supplies 32,887

27,017

114,670

93,688 Total net revenue 48,805

40,366

158,167

130,301















COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES













Costs of revenue - devices and supplies 9,388

7,331

32,005

27,321 Sales and marketing 19,166

13,628

67,116

54,290 General and administrative expense 10,141

7,821

36,108

26,324 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 38,695

28,780

135,229

107,935















Income from operations 10,110

11,586

22,938

22,366















Other expense













Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (300)

-

(300)

- Interest expense (95)

(23)

(440)

(95) Other expense (395)

(23)

(740)

(95)















Income from operations before income taxes 9,715

11,563

22,198

22,271 Income tax expense 2,263

2,669

5,150

5,168 Net Income $ 7,452

$ 8,894

$ 17,048

$ 17,103















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.23

$ 0.44

$ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.20

$ 0.23

$ 0.44

$ 0.44















Weighted average basic shares outstanding 37,236

38,411

38,467

38,317 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 37,960

39,170

39,127

39,197

ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 7,452

$ 8,894

$ 17,048

$ 17,103 Depreciation and Amortization* 423

214

1,648

925 Stock-based compensation expense 640

589

2,342

1,630 Restructuring/severance** -

-

-

318 Interest expense and other, net 395

23

740

95 Non-cash lease expense *** 183

572

1,165

1,428 Income tax expense 2,263

2,669

5,150

5,168 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,356

$ 12,961

$ 28,093

$ 26,667 % of Net Revenue 23 %

32 %

18 %

20 %















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1-2021 *** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent

SOURCE Zynex