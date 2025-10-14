Zynex Announces Appointment of Bret Wise to Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced the appointment of Bret Wise to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wise will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"Bret Wise is a great addition to our Board of Directors as the Chair of our Audit Committee as we continue to refocus the Zynex mission and vision around patient and customer success with a renewed commitment to integrity and compliance," said Steven Dyson, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Wise is a retired senior executive with significant operational and financial management experience in the medical device industry. Mr. Wise served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply International from January 2007 through February 2016, and as Executive Chair of Dentsply Sirona from March 2016 through September 2017. From 2002 through 2006, Mr. Wise served in various positions at Dentsply International, including President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to 2002, Mr. Wise was Chief Financial Officer of two publicly traded companies and held various positions of increasing responsibility including audit partner with KPMG, a global accounting firm. Mr. Wise has previously served on the Board of Directors of two other publicly traded companies, IMS Health Inc. and Pall Corporation, and two additional private companies. Mr. Wise currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Zest Dental Solutions, a private medical device company, and as a member of the Clinical Advisory Board of the Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine.

"I am honored to take on this role as Chair of the Audit Committee at such a pivotal time for Zynex," said Mr. Wise. "I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and management team as we chart a new course for the future."

"We are pleased to welcome Bret Wise to the Board," said Thomas Sandgaard, founder and Chair of the Board. "We believe Mr. Wise's financial expertise will add significant value to Zynex as we continue our commitment to the highest standards of financial oversight and transparency."

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

