Zynex Announces New In-Network Provider Status with Humana

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (ZYXIQ), an innovative medical device company specializing in non-invasive medical devices for pain management, announced it has for the first time entered into a provider agreement with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), effective February 1, 2026.

"Our non-invasive medical technology improves quality of life for patients with debilitating pain and is a safe and effective alternative for pain management," said Kurt Hudson, Executive Vice President of Marketing. "We are pleased to offer our advanced electrotherapy products, including our NexWave™ device, to in-network Humana members."

Consistently ranked as one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States, and the second-largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, Humana continues to be a leader among insurers, serving nearly 20 million people across all fifty states. Humana offers products and services through traditional and consumer choice health plans to employer groups, government-sponsored plans, and individuals, as well as primary and workplace care through its medical centers and worksite medical facilities.

"Partnering with a health insurance leader like Humana will expand patient access," added Steven Dyson, Chief Executive Officer. "We thank Humana for trusting our team to serve their members under this agreement and demonstrate how Zynex can provide the highest technology and service standards in the electrotherapy industry with transparency, integrity, and compliance."

Zynex is now participating in health benefits plans offered or administered by Humana, including Medicare-PPO Plans, POS Plans, Network PFFS Plans, and HMO Plans, as well as Kentucky Medicaid HMO, Illinois Medicaid Plans and Integrated DSNP Plans, Indiana PathWays for Aging, Ohio Medicaid Plans, Oklahoma Medicaid, South Carolina Medicaid Plans, Virginia Medicaid Plans, and Michigan Medicaid Plans.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, is a pain management device manufacturer and distributor. For additional information, visit: www.zynex.com.

