Zynex Earns Prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA Employer Recognition Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced it is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience.

"Being recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and collaborative spirit are the driving forces behind our success. This accolade reaffirms our belief that fostering a positive and supportive work environment is essential for both individual growth and organizational achievement." - Thomas Sandgaard, Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's employers of choice.

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees cultivating exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, Zynex secured the award based solely on an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the HR technology and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program. Survey results were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, commented, "The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase. The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

