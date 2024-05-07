Zynex Executives Recognized Among Top 25 in Medical Technology

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today is proud to announce that two of our executives have been featured among Medical Technology's Top 25 by The Healthcare Technology Report. This prestigious recognition highlights the quality and depth of talent within Zynex.

Anna Lucsok, Chief Operating Officer, and Steve Fox, Vice President of Sales, are recognized for their remarkable achievements and expertise in the field. Individuals selected for the recognition have demonstrated exceptional skills in managing product portfolios and leading departments.

"We're pleased to have our team members included in the Top 25 Medical Device Executives for 2024," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "The Healthcare Technology Report's rankings include peers from some of the largest and most innovative companies in the medical device space. We are proud to have our team included amongst our distinguished peers and believe these rankings indicate the great breadth and depth of talent we are building and our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence."

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report (HLTR) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

About Zynex

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

