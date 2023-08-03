Zynex, Inc Founder and CEO Thomas Sandgaard to participate in Benzinga's Pharma Companies vs. A Tough Macro Backdrop Free Webinar on August 3rd at 12:15 PM ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, has the company's Founder and CEO, Thomas Sandgaard will participate in Benzinga's Pharma Companies vs. A Tough Macro Backdrop Free Webinar at 12:15 PM ET on August 3rd, 2023.

Commenting on the upcoming webinar, Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and Founder of Zynex, said, "I'm looking forward to speaking to investors at today's event. Benzinga provides a good venue to inform new investors of the strong earnings Zynex continues to deliver."

The webinar will be broadcast live on Youtube beginning at 11:00 AM ET. Interested investors can use the following link to view and post questions to management:

Benzinga Webinar Link

About Benzinga

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

