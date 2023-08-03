Zynex, Inc Founder and CEO Thomas Sandgaard to participate in Benzinga's Pharma Companies vs. A Tough Macro Backdrop Free Webinar on August 3rd at 12:15 PM ET

News provided by

Zynex

03 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, has the company's Founder and CEO, Thomas Sandgaard will participate in Benzinga's Pharma Companies vs. A Tough Macro Backdrop Free Webinar at 12:15 PM ET on August 3rd, 2023.

Commenting on the upcoming webinar, Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and Founder of Zynex, said, "I'm looking forward to speaking to investors at today's event. Benzinga provides a good venue to inform new investors of the strong earnings Zynex continues to deliver."

The webinar will be broadcast live on Youtube beginning at 11:00 AM ET. Interested investors can use the following link to view and post questions to management:

Benzinga Webinar Link

About Benzinga

Benzinga helps you build wealth. The financial world is difficult to understand, noisy and scary. Wall Street professionals get all the shortcuts and everyday people have to walk the long way. So Benzinga shepherds you through personal finance, investing, trading and every other way to grow wealth. You can find our news wherever you trade — TD Ameritrade, Robinhood, WeBull, and more. Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday. Benzinga was launched in 2010 by founder Jason Raznick. Today the company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Contact
Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex

Also from this source

Zynex Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Zynex, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.