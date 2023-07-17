Zynex, Inc. (NASD: ZYXI) Wins 2023 National Top Workplaces Award in the Manufacturing Industry Category

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, has won the Top Workplace Award among manufacturers, given by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. Winners are chosen based on an anonymous third-party employee survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"It is an honor to be named a winner of these awards," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO of Zynex. "Every employee has contributed to our growth over the years, as we've seen sales nearly double since 2020. Our employees' engagement will allow us to continue to drive growth and achieve our mission to reduce opioid use through innovative non-invasive pain management therapy."

The Top Workplaces national awards are open to all companies with over 150 U.S. employees. One hundred companies received a Top Workplaces award this year. Zynex was one of 2 Colorado companies included and the only company in the state with over 500 employees to win. Zynex finished 16th of 40 companies within the 500+ employees category. Please visit https://topworkplaces.com/award/manufacturing/ for a full list of the Top Workplaces in Zynex's category.

Over the past year, over 42,000 organizations were invited to compete for national awards. On average, fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.

