Zynex, Inc. to Postpone Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. ( Nasdaq: ZYXI ) , an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the company will postpone the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call initially scheduled for Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The company will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and conference call schedule in a future press release to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufacturers, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Investor Relations Counsel

[email protected]

SOURCE Zynex