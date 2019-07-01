Zynex Included in the Russell 2000® Index

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced it has been included in the Russell 2000 Index following reconstitution of Russell indices on June 28th. Zynex will be officially listed on the Index when the markets open on Monday July 1, 2019.

Thomas Sandgaard, founder and CEO of Zynex, commented "We are pleased to be added to the Russell 2000 Index, effectively increasing Zynex's visibility and public awareness within the investment community. As we continue to execute our growth strategy, we believe our inclusion in this index will serve as a valuable tool to help broaden our shareholder base and further our goal of advancing our products in the pain and rehabilitation markets."

Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index means automatic inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, as well as appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000® Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. This weighted index by market capitalization was constructed to provide a comprehensive barometer of the broad market and it now represents approximately 98 percent of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell Global Indexes reflect the performance of over 10,000 securities in 47 countries. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year.

ABOUT ZYNEX

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

For additional information, please visit: zynex.com.

