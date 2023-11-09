Zynex Named as a Winner in the Deloitte 2023 Technology Fast 500 Awards for the 5th Consecutive Year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced the Company has been ranked among all companies in the U.S. and Canada between 2019 and 2022 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. Zynex's revenues grew 248% over that period, with 2022 revenue reaching $158.2 million. The company estimates 2023 revenue between $189.5 and $194.5 million. The 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list can be found at www.fast500.com.

"We are honored to be included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for the fifth year in a row and ninth time overall," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "Our vision is to be the world's premier pain management provider. Continued revenue and earnings growth and recognition by organizations such as Deloitte reinforce our conviction that Zynex is on the right path toward that goal."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

