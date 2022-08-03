Zynex Ranked in Top 50 Public Companies in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced the Denver Business Journal has ranked Zynex number 50 in a list Colorado-based public companies, according to 2021 revenue figures.

"2021 was an exceptional year in terms of revenue growth for Zynex, increasing 63% to a total of $130.3 million from $80.1 million in 2020," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex Inc. "Our sustained order and revenue growth was accomplished through unprecedented sales rep productivity and market penetration, and we look forward to continuing on our upward trajectory."

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as developing noninvasive patient fluid, pulse oximetry and sepsis monitoring systems. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

