Zynex Recognized as a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and Top Workplaces

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced it has been recognized for multiple awards by Top Workplaces and the U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 ratings.

Top Workplaces, the nation's most credible employer recognition program, has included Zynex in its 2024 Top Workplaces – Manufacturing list. This adds to Zynex's previous receipt of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY, and 2024 Top Workplaces Regional Awards – Denver. With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's employers of choice.

In addition, US News & World Report recently granted Zynex three awards under its

"Best Companies to Work For" in 2024-2025 ratings, including "Best in Pharmaceuticals and Health Products", "Best Companies" and "Best in the West". The six metrics that determine the U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For are quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. To calculate the list, U.S. News & World Report only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023.

"We are privileged to be recognized by both Top Workplaces and U.S. News & World Report, recognizing the emphasis we place on our team by developing leaders and sustaining employee well-being," said Thomas Sandgaard, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zynex. "We continue to place a high priority on supporting our employees to advance in their careers and maintain work/life balances. By improving on our team's health, benefits and comfort, we can in turn empower them to accelerate progress on business goals including order growth, FDA approvals of next-generation devices, and new therapy products."

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex