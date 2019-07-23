Zynex Recognized as The Fastest Growing Public Company in Colorado based on Net Income

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced the Denver Business Journal has recognized Zynex as Colorado's fastest growing public company based on Net Income Growth in its July 2019 issue. Zynex's Net Income grew 13,743% between 2016 and 2018.

In addition to its July recognition, Zynex was also ranked at number 79 by ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top 100 Public Companies it their May/June 2019 issue, up from number 83 in 2018.

Zynex's 2018 revenue was $31.9 million up from $23 million the year before. Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was $10.9 million and Net Income of $9.6 million. The company previously estimated its second quarter 2019 revenue of $9.5 to $10.0 million and adjusted EBITDA between $2.3 and $2.8 million.

About Denver Business Journal

American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, with 43 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week.

About ColoradoBiz

For over 46 years, state officials, company executives and business professionals have looked to ColoradoBiz as the statewide voice of our business community. We are committed not only to highlighting the people, products, and companies that drive the economic future of our state, but helping Colorado businesses connect with each other and market themselves more effectively.

ABOUT ZYNEX

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

For additional information, please visit: zynex.com.

ZYNEX INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Amato and Partners, LLC

100 Park Avenue, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10017

(212) 430-0360

admin@amatoandpartners.com

SOURCE Zynex

Related Links

http://www.zynex.com

