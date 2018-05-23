Zynex Recognized in Top 100 Public Companies by ColoradoBiz

Zynex was ranked 83rd on 2017 revenue of $23.4 million up from 90th in 2016 on $13.3 million in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 was $9.5 million. The company previously estimated its second quarter 2018 revenue of $7.5 to $8.0 million and adjusted EBITDA between $2.5 and $3.0 million.

About Zynex

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.

