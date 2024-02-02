Zynex Recognized in Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced The Healthcare Technology Report recognized Zynex as 9th amongst the Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024.

"We're pleased to be included in the Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "The Healthcare Technology Report's rankings include some of the largest and most innovative companies in the medical device space. We are proud to be included amongst our distinguished peers and believe these rankings are indicative of our outsized influence within the field. We look forward to the coming year as we continue to build on a successful 2023."

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report (HLTR) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

