Zynex Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q2 2023 Revenue increased 22% to $45.0 Million; EPS $0.09

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, has reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key Second Quarter and Subsequent 2023 Highlights and Business Update

Q2 2023 revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $45.0 million .

. Net income of $3.4 million ; Diluted EPS $0.09 .

; Diluted EPS . Orders increased 51% year-over-year; highest number of orders in Company history for the 5th consecutive quarter.

FDA granted 510(k) market clearance for the Company's CM-1600 blood and fluid volume monitoring device.

Approved a $10.0 million share repurchase program of the Company's common stock.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter we continued our focus on the profitable growth of our pain management division and developing the next generation of patient monitoring equipment, resulting in our fifth straight quarter of record-high order numbers," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO of Zynex. "Our sales team continued to perform and posted a 51% improvement in orders year-over-year.

"Turning to our pipeline, recently we were pleased to announce FDA clearance for our second-generation blood and fluid volume monitor, a non-invasive and wireless technology targeted to improve patient outcomes with better fluid management in hospital settings.

"We also have three additional products in the pipeline in our hospital monitoring products division: a laser-based pulse oximeter, NiCO™; a monitor for early detection of sepsis; and a non-invasive, laser-based monitor of total hemoglobin levels, HemeOx™. The monitoring division is pre-revenue and expects to submit an application to the FDA for its laser-based pulse oximeter in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Looking ahead, we are making significant progress as a leader in at-home pain management devices, with a robust and durable business model and high recurring revenue. We are ramping our hospital monitoring division which represents a large and growing market opportunity," concluded Sandgaard.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue was $45.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 22% from $36.8 million in the prior year quarter. The growth in net revenue is primarily related to a 51% growth in device orders, which resulted from an increased customer base.

Gross profit in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased to $35.7 million, or 79% of revenue, as compared to $29.5 million or 80% of revenue, in 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $21.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $16.3 million in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $11.4 million, versus $8.8 million in the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $3.4 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.0 million, as compared to $5.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had working capital of $93.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents was $58.7 million at the end of the second quarter. Cash provided by operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.7 million, as compared to $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company continued its latest stock buyback by repurchasing $6.1 million of its common stock during the second quarter and has repurchased $36.1 million during the last fifteen months.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

2023 estimates are unchanged with revenue of $180-$200 million and Diluted EPS of $0.40-$0.50 per share. The revenue range is based on best estimates of labor market conditions and sales rep productivity. Diluted EPS is impacted by increased operating expenses to support ZMS as the Laser-based Pulse Oximetry products are prepared for FDA submission and the fluid monitor is readied for the market.

Third quarter 2023 revenue is estimated to be $49-$51 million, an increase of approximately 20% from Q3 2022. Third quarter Diluted EPS is estimated to be $0.08-$0.10.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)











June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$58,749

$20,144 Accounts receivable, net

32,957

35,063 Inventory, net

14,325

13,484 Prepaid expenses and other

1,529

868 Total current assets

107,560

69,559









Property and equipment, net

2,373

2,175 Operating lease asset

10,923

12,841 Finance lease asset

211

270 Deposits

683

591 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

8,616

9,067 Goodwill

20,401

20,401 Deferred income taxes

1,802

1,562 Total assets

$152,569

$116,466









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,930

5,601 Cash dividends payable

14

16 Operating lease liability

1,921

2,476 Finance lease liability

122

128 Income taxes payable

-

1,995 Current portion of debt

-

5,333 Accrued payroll and related taxes

6,108

5,537 Total current liabilities

14,095

21,086 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs

-

5,293 Convertible senior notes, less issuance costs

57,155

- Contingent consideration

6,900

10,000 Operating lease liability

12,020

13,541 Finance lease liability

132

188 Total liabilities

90,302

50,108









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

36

39 Additional paid-in capital

82,888

82,431 Treasury stock, at cost

(42,628)

(33,160) Retained earnings

21,971

17,048 Total stockholders' equity

62,267

66,358 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$152,569

$116,466

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 NET REVENUE













Devices

$13,743

$9,505

$25,687

$16,230 Supplies

31,209

27,254

61,435

51,612 Total net revenue 44,952

36,759

87,122

67,842

















COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES











Costs of revenue - devices and supplies

9,272

7,305

18,541

14,226 Sales and marketing 21,609

16,314

42,836

30,738 General and administrative 11,358

8,776

22,748

16,608 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 42,239

32,395

84,125

61,572

















Income from operations 2,713

4,364

2,997

6,270

















Other income (expense)











Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

-

2

- Gain (loss) on change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,700

(100)

3,100

100 Interest expense, net (317)

(115)

(401)

(239) Other income (expense), net 1,383

(215)

2,701

(139)

















Income from operations before income taxes 4,096

4,149

5,698

6,131 Income tax expense 742

803

775

1,408 Net income $3,354

$3,346

$4,923

$4,723

















Net income per share:













Basic

$0.09

$0.09

$0.13

$0.12 Diluted

$0.09

$0.08

$0.13

$0.12

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding 36,435

38,851

36,564

39,305 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 37,061

39,893

37,249

40,367

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$4,923

$4,723 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

1,311

1,025 Amortization

620

461 Non-cash reserve charges

(91)

(9) Stock-based compensation

967

1,124 Non-cash lease expense

(158)

237 Benefit for deferred income taxes

(240)

(392) Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration

(3,100)

(100) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(2)

- Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

2,106

808 Prepaid and other assets

(661)

(669) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

(1,172)

(1,020) Inventory

(1,736)

(4,604) Deposits

(92)

(6) Net cash provided by operating activities

2,675

1,578









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchase of property and equipment

(394)

(212) Proceeds on sale of fixed assets

10

- Net cash used in investing activities

(384)

(212)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Payments on finance lease obligations

(62)

(58) Cash dividends paid

(1)

(3,613) Purchase of treasury stock

(9,468)

(10,655) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

57,026

- Proceeds from the issuance of common stock on stock-based awards

32

14 Principal payments on long-term debt

(10,667)

(2,667) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards

(546)

(122) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

36,314

(17,101)









Net increase (decrease) in cash

38,605

(15,735) Cash at beginning of period

20,144

42,612 Cash at end of period

$58,749

$26,877

ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted EBITDA:











Net income $3,354

$3,346

$4,923

$4,723 Depreciation and Amortization* 412

411

835

807 Stock-based compensation expense 660

535

967

1,124 Interest expense and other, net 317

115

401

239 Change in value of contingent consideration (1,700)

100

(3,100)

(100) Non-cash lease expense ** 227

227

227

410 Income tax expense 742

803

775

1,408 Adjusted EBITDA $4,012

$5,537

$5,028

$8,611 % of Net Revenue 9 %

15 %

6 %

13 %















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent





