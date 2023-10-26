Zynex Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q3 2023 Revenue Increased 20% to $49.9 Million; EPS $0.10

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key Third Quarter and 2023 Highlights and Business Update

Q3 2023 revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $49.9 million .

. Net income of $3.6 million ; Diluted EPS $0.10 .

; Diluted EPS . Orders increased 39% year-over-year; highest number of orders in Company history for the 6th consecutive quarter.

Cash from operations of $8.9 million in the third quarter; highest in Company history.

in the third quarter; highest in Company history. Added three new therapy products centered around pain management: Zynex Pro Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis ("TLSO"), Zynex Pro Wrist, and Zynex Cryoheat.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter was highlighted by increasing revenue and cash flow momentum driven by our sixth straight quarter of record-high order numbers," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO of Zynex. "As we continue to develop the next generation of patient monitoring equipment, our pain management division delivered a 39% improvement in orders year-over-year and celebrated our 1 millionth patient treated since founding the company. Our continued profitability and record positive cash flow allowed us to announce an additional $10 million share repurchase plan.

"The pain management division also introduced three new therapy products in the third quarter, building on our holistic, non-invasive approach to pain management. The new products include Zynex Pro Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis ("TLSO"), a dual-purpose back brace for the mid and lower spine; Zynex Pro Wrist, a wrist brace for a broad spectrum of wrist-related pain management including carpal tunnel syndrome; and Zynex Cryoheat, a localized cold or hot fluid therapy system for home or hospital use. We continue to focus on profitable growth by adding products to our suite in complementary ways that combine with our industry-leading prescription strength pain management device, the NexWave.

"For our pre-revenue hospital monitoring products division, we have three additional products in the pipeline including a laser-based pulse oximeter, NiCO™; a monitor for early detection of sepsis; and a non-invasive, laser-based monitor of total hemoglobin levels, HemeOx™.

"We continue to expand our direct salesforce and continue to improve sales rep productivity which delivers accelerating and recurring revenue. In tandem we focused on ramping our hospital monitoring division which represents a large and growing market opportunity. We look forward to additional updates in the months to come as we work to build long term value for our shareholders," concluded Sandgaard.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue was $49.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 20% from $41.5 million in the prior year quarter. The growth in net revenue is primarily related to a 39% growth in device orders, which resulted from an increased customer base.

Gross profit in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, increased to $40.4 million, or 81% of revenue, as compared to $33.1 million or 80% of revenue, in 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $22.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $12.7 million, versus $9.4 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $7.3 million, as compared to $8.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had working capital of $83.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $52.4 million at the end of the third quarter. Cash provided by operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was a record high $8.9 million. Cash provided by operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $11.6 million compared to $9.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company continued its latest stock buyback by repurchasing $14.9 million of its common stock during the third quarter and has repurchased $51.0 million during the last eighteen months.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue is estimated to be $52.5-$57.5 million, an increase of approximately 13% from Q4 2022. Fourth quarter Diluted EPS is estimated to be $0.17-$0.22.

2023 estimates are revenue of $189.5-$194.5 million and Diluted EPS of $0.40-$0.45 per share. The revenue range is based on best estimates of labor market conditions and sales rep productivity. Diluted EPS is impacted by increased operating expenses to support ZMS as the Laser-based Pulse Oximetry products are prepared for FDA submission and the fluid monitor is readied for the market.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,517

$ 20,144 Short term investments, net 9,924

- Accounts receivable, net 33,288

35,063 Inventory, net 14,186

13,484 Prepaid expenses and other 3,008

868 Total current assets 102,923

69,559







Property and equipment, net 2,468

2,175 Operating lease asset 13,168

12,841 Finance lease asset 637

270 Deposits 409

591 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 8,387

9,067 Goodwill 20,401

20,401 Deferred income taxes 3,036

1,562 Total assets $ 151,429

$ 116,466







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,050

5,617 Operating lease liability 3,072

2,476 Finance lease liability 210

128 Income taxes payable 1,996

1,995 Current portion of debt -

5,333 Accrued payroll and related taxes 6,515

5,537 Total current liabilities 19,843

21,086 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs -

5,293 Convertible senior notes, less issuance costs 57,375

- Contingent consideration -

10,000 Operating lease liability 15,154

13,541 Finance lease liability 475

188 Total liabilities 92,847

50,108







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 34

39 Additional paid-in capital 90,543

82,431 Treasury stock, at cost (57,560)

(33,160) Retained earnings 25,565

17,048 Total stockholders' equity 58,582

66,358 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 151,429

$ 116,466

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 NET REVENUE













Devices $ 16,855

$ 11,349

$ 42,542

$ 27,579 Supplies 33,060

30,171

94,495

81,783 Total net revenue 49,915

41,520

137,037

109,362















COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES













Costs of revenue - devices and supplies 9,553

8,391

28,094

22,617 Sales and marketing 22,146

17,212

64,982

47,950 General and administrative 12,731

9,359

35,479

25,967 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 44,430

34,962

128,555

96,534















Income from operations 5,485

6,558

8,482

12,828















Other income (expense)













Gain on sale of fixed assets 37

-

39

- Gain (loss) on change in fair value of contingent consideration (245)

(100)

2,855

- Interest expense, net (327)

(106)

(728)

(345) Other income (expense), net (535)

(206)

2,166

(345)















Income from operations before income taxes 4,950

6,352

10,648

12,483 Income tax expense 1,356

1,479

2,131

2,887 Net income $ 3,594

$ 4,873

$ 8,517

$ 9,596















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.13

$ 0.23

$ 0.24















Weighted average basic shares outstanding 35,531

38,046

36,216

38,881 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 36,103

38,865

36,866

39,729

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 8,517

$ 9,596 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 1,984

1,590 Amortization 1,078

695 Non-cash reserve charges (91)

65 Stock-based compensation 1,621

1,702 Non-cash lease expense 568

720 Benefit for deferred income taxes (1,473)

(772) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,855)

- Gain on sale of fixed assets (39)

- Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Short-term investments (114)

- Accounts receivable 1,775

282 Prepaid and other assets (826)

(446) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 3,312

364 Inventory (2,071)

(4,801) Deposits 182

(6) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,568

8,989







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property and equipment (630)

(332) Purchase of short-term investments (9,810)

- Proceeds on sale of fixed assets 50

- Net cash used in investing activities (10,390)

(332)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on finance lease obligations (95)

(87) Cash dividends paid (1)

(3,613) Purchase of treasury stock (24,402)

(19,811) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 57,018

- Proceeds from the issuance of common stock on stock-based awards 33

27 Principal payments on long-term debt (10,667)

(4,000) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (691)

(253) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,195

(27,737)







Net increase (decrease) in cash 22,373

(19,080) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,144

42,612 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 42,517

$ 23,532

ZYNEX, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 3,594

$ 4,873

$ 8,517

$ 9,596 Depreciation and Amortization* 401

418

1,237

1,225 Stock-based compensation expense 654

578

1,620

1,702 Interest expense and other, net 290

106

689

345 Change in value of contingent consideration 245

100

(2,855)

- Non-cash lease expense ** 751

572

978

982 Income tax expense 1,356

1,479

2,131

2,887 Adjusted EBITDA $7,291

$8,126

$12,317

$ 16,737 % of Net Revenue 15 %

20 %

9 %

15 %



* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Amount expensed in excess of cash payments due to abated rent

SOURCE Zynex