Zynex to Participate at the Needham Annual Growth Conference

News provided by

Zynex

08 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced it will participate virtually in the upcoming Needham Annual Growth Conference, which is being held January 16th-19th, 2024.

Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on January 16th and 19th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email the Needham team at [email protected].

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex

