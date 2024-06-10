Zynex to Participate in Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 13, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on an RBC Capital Markets 2024 Medical Device Strategy & Innovation Call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Shagun Singh, Medical Supplies & Devices Analyst, RBC Capital Markets and Thomas Sandgaard, Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer, Zynex, will participate in the fireside chat.

RBCCM 2024 Medical Device Strategy & Innovation Call: Zynex

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Web Link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/meetings/z71eMX.cfm

Registration for the live event is required. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex