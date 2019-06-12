Zynex to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced that Thomas Sandgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Zynex will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference. Mr. Sandgaard will also meet with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Event: Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Presentation Time: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace

New York, New York

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company's website at http://zynexmed.investorroom.com/presentations-events-and-webcasts. Interested parties can also access an archived version of the presentation on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event concludes.

ABOUT ZYNEX

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.

ZYNEX INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Amato and Partners, LLC

100 Park Avenue, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10017

(212) 430-0360

admin@amatoandpartners.com

SOURCE Zynex, Inc.

