Zynex to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced that Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer of Zynex will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in New York, NY. Mr. Moorhead will also meet with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Event: Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019 Presentation Time: 9:10 AM – 9:30 AM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace

New York, New York

The presentation will be webcast live on https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274550&tp_key=636640f30d as well as the Investors section of the Company's website at http://zynexmed.investorroom.com/presentations-events-and-webcasts. Interested parties can also access an archived version of the presentation on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event concludes.

ABOUT ZYNEX

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" or projections and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of this information or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain FDA clearance and CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 8-K/A, press releases and the Company's website.

