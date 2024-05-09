Zynex to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced it will present at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held May 14-15, 2024.

Zynex's presentation will be held in person and webcast live on May 15 at 3:05 PM ET at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Zynex Investor Presentation Webcast. Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on May 15.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email Mary Fleming at [email protected] or Jennifer Nguyen at [email protected].

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex