Zynex to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Zynex

May 09, 2024, 09:15 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced it will present at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held May 14-15, 2024.

Zynex's presentation will be held in person and webcast live on May 15 at 3:05 PM ET at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Zynex Investor Presentation Webcast. Dan Moorhead, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on May 15.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email Mary Fleming at [email protected] or Jennifer Nguyen at [email protected]

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex

Also from this source

Zynex Executives Recognized Among Top 25 in Medical Technology

Zynex Executives Recognized Among Top 25 in Medical Technology

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for...
Zynex Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Zynex Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics