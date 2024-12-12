Zynex UCSF Study Results Demonstrate Laser Technology Benefits in Resolving Racial Bias of Current LED Pulse Oximeters

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) ("Zynex", "ZMS", "we" or the "Company"), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of noninvasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced highlights from a recent study comparing its NiCO™ laser pulse oximeter to conventional LED pulse oximeters for the effects of skin pigmentation on SpO2 measurements conducted by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Hypoxia Lab.

Zynex's NiCO pulse oximeter utilizes highly precise laser technology to measure blood oxygenation levels directly, as opposed to current pulse oximeter products, which only estimate oxygenation levels using an LED-based technology. LED pulse oximeters have been shown to mismeasure oxygen levels in several populations, most prominently in individuals with darker skin pigmentation.

A poster presentation for the study was recently accepted and presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2024 Event hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists that took place October 18 - 22 in Philadelphia. The presentation titled, "Laser-Based Pulse Oximetry Eliminates Effects of Skin Pigmentation on SpO2 Measurements," included results from a study conducted under the supervision of Dr. Philip Bickler at the UCSF Hypoxia Lab.

Nine darkly pigmented and nine lightly pigmented participants were recruited for this controlled desaturation study. Four NiCO pulse oximeters and two different commercially available LED-based pulse oximeters were used on each participant. Conclusions from the study showed the NiCO pulse oximeter did not demonstrate a bias for dark pigmented participants compared to lightly pigmented participants. By comparison, conventional LED-based pulse oximeters in the present study read falsely higher on darkly pigmented participants, specifically at lower oxygen saturation levels.

"The findings reconfirm the results at a recent study at Duke University that our laser-based pulse oximeter is accurate across all pigmentation levels and is expected to significantly reduce racial disparity in clinical decision making, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or how much supplemental oxygen to give a patient," said Donald Gregg, President of Zynex Monitoring Solutions. "A 2022 study led by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, concluded that these inaccuracies were associated with disparities in care. The researchers found that, compared to White patients, Black, Hispanic, and Asian patients treated in intensive care units had greater discrepancies between blood saturation levels detected using pulse oximeters versus levels detected in blood samples and received less supplemental oxygen than White patients.

"We remain confident that the clinical value of NiCO's unparalleled precision, accuracy, and safety provides a game-changing solution to racial disparity as we prepare our application for FDA clearance. We look forward to additional milestones and announcements for NiCO pulse oximetry in the weeks to come," concluded Gregg.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

