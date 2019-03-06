Zype Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering On-demand Content Player Selection

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype ( www.zype.com ), the leader in video content management and distribution infrastructure, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,200,758B2, entitled "Technologies for On-demand Content Player Selection". The patent covers Zype technology that allows video publishers to deliver customized content based on consumer geolocation, device type and/or other business rules to expand distribution points and increase monetization opportunities.

Zype will be demonstrating all of its latest technology during the NAB Show from April 6-11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention center. Visit booth SU11312 for a demonstration.

"This patented technology reflects our relentless drive to help video publishers operate at the highest level through simplified and automated workflows," said Ed Laczynski, CEO and co-founder at Zype. "The Zype platform empowers video publishers of all types to better connect with customers — opening up new opportunities to deliver great on-demand viewer experiences that support business growth."

The patent covers the complex problem of real-time management of rendering video players and streams when business rules, including end-user geography, monetization models and/or video metadata, need to be considered. The technology supports Zype's powerful open API strategy and strengthens how customers can render video players on websites and apps based on business rules.

Zype offers full-stack video distribution technology that holistically supports video operations teams. Its easy-to-use dashboards and APIs allow for great video products that engage audiences directly on every device, while controlling data and revenue streams. Zype's platform allows customers to monetize with SVOD, AVOD or TVOD at the click of a button.

About Zype

Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing direct-to-consumer video streaming services across the web, mobile, connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com .

