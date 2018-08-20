Zype Wins Stevie Award for Excellence in Customer Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype (www.zype.com), the video content management and distribution infrastructure company, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award by the International Business Awards in the Customer Service Department of the Year category.

"Customers are at the core of everything we do, so we are proud to receive this award for providing excellent customer service," said Ed Laczynski, CEO at Zype. "One of our strong differentiators as a company is the high level service and support offered along with our leading video content management and distribution infrastructure. The Zype team is focused on proactively helping customers with their mission critical video workflows, so this award is a testament to our ongoing dedication."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

Share this: Congrats to @Zype 's customer success department for winning the bronze Stevie Award in the International Business Awards! #OTT #OVP #Winners #CustomerService

About Zype



Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing video streaming services across the web, mobile, OTT & connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with more than 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Balboni



Catapult PR-IR



lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com



303-581-7760





SOURCE Zype

Related Links

http://www.zype.com

