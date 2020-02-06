ZypMedia Expands Product and Engineering Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZypMedia, the programmatic OTT platform built for local advertisers to reach their audiences across all digital screens, strengthens its product and engineering team with the addition of Tushar Patel as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Engineering and Sridhar Guthula as SVP of Product Management. Both Patel and Guthula will report to Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Ramandeep Ahuja.

"ZypMedia's success is predicated on our full stack, low latency platform that was built from the ground up for local media. In order for us to remain the de facto leader in the local market, digital and OTT media it is vital that we continue to innovate and expand our platform capabilities. To do this, we need the best talent possible," said Ahuja. "Both Tushar and Sridhar are exceptional individuals with decades of experience leading product and engineering teams at both established and growth companies, and we look forward to bringing their capabilities to ZypMedia."

As SVP of Engineering, Patel brings a deep knowledge of enterprise software solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience leading teams of various sizes through rapid growth while instilling various influential software engineering advancements. Prior to joining ZypMedia, Patel served as an EVP at IPG Mediabrands for four years, two of which were spent with Cadreon, IPG Mediabrand's AdTech unit. He also held VP roles at Xtime, Velti, Mochila, and Cyanea. Patel holds a Master's degree in computer science from Columbia University.

With more than 25 years of experience, Guthula has worked across a variety of industries including hospitality, media, cloud and security software platforms. He has spent much of his career leading the roll-out of high-performing products set to innovate and transform markets. Most recently, Guthula served as CEO of WelcomeTV, which provides innovative guest engagement solutions for short-term rental properties. Prior to that, he held management positions at SONIFI Solutions and Motorola. Guthula has a Master's degree in business from Carnegie Mellon University.

Patel and Guthula will be responsible for scaling the product and development teams across North America, Europe, and Asia. The ZypMedia platform is used by leading local media companies supporting over 40k advertisers running over 100k campaigns per year. With a focus on helping traditional broadcast media companies reach their shifting audience on OTT the platform has a reach of over 90M households and more than 620M unique devices.

About ZypMedia

ZypMedia ( zypmedia.com ) enables advertisers to reach their local audiences on over-the-top TV (OTT) and across all digital screens. ZypMedia's programmatic platform was built from the ground up to eliminate complexities of local. Today, many of the nation's largest broadcasters and media companies use ZypMedia's platform to plan, buy, execute, manage and measure programmatic campaigns for their local clients across all digital channels, including OTT. ZypMedia is a privately held, venture backed technology company headquartered in San Francisco whose customers include Sinclair, Nexstar, iHeart Media, CBS Local, and Univision.

