Zytara enters NFTs market for Gaming, Sports and Entertainment

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zytara, the innovative fintech company, today announced it has further expanded its depth across the crypto industry by entering the NFT market. The company, whose mission is to provide Gen Z and Millennial esports fans and gaming enthusiasts with financial services to meet their needs, is building the digital financial institution of tomorrow, today.

NFTs have been present in the crypto community for years but hit the mainstream in recent weeks fueled by a series of NFTs drops from an array of celebrities and other artists. In the games industry, NFTs are also gaining momentum and, as the industry increases in mainstream popularity, the appetite for this specific crypto asset is expected to grow.

"The leading digital financial institutions of tomorrow will not only hold cash and traditional investments, they'll custody digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs," said Al Burgio, founder & CEO of Zytara. "Our latest expansion enables Zytara to also support strategic partners including esports teams, gamers, musical artists, actors, and other brands with the creation, sales and marketing of NFTs."

Zytara recently unveiled the Zytara dollar (ZUSD) , launched in partnership with Prime Trust. ZUSD is programmable money for the gaming industry and beyond, which is redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. Originally launched on the Ethereum network, Zytara is now also introducing ZUSD onto the DigitalBits blockchain. The company is also intending to further leverage this blockchain network with this latest expansion into NFTs. Blockchain gas/transaction fees and transaction processing speeds (TPS) if not optimized, have the ability to add friction and disrupt the opportunity for NFTs to drive fan engagement. Founded by Al Burgio in 2017, the DigitalBits blockchain network supports low-cost transactions and high throughput, allowing for the seamless transfer of digital assets.

Zytara also announced today the appointment of Tracy Leparulo as Head of Marketing, bringing with her years of marketing experience in the fintech industry, including with cryptocurrencies and NFT platforms. Since 2013, Tracy Leparulo has been at the forefront of building communities for leading blockchain projects, including Ethereum , Bitcoin, and Polymath.

Tracy has been contributing to the growth of the NFT ecosystem since its inception. In 2017, she organized Ethereum's largest Hackathon ETH Waterloo, where Cryptokitties launched while also witnessing their NFTs crash the Ethereum Network. In 2014, Tracy organized Canada's first Bitcoin Expo which included the world's first Bitcoin Art Exhibit . Since then she has hosted dozens of artists to showcase and auction their artwork both physically and digitally as NFTs. "I've experienced first-hand the importance of ensuring NFTs are built on the best infrastructure, to make them accessible to everyone without large transaction fees or harming the network." stated Tracy. "At Zytara we work with brands to select a combination of blockchains, marketplaces, and technology solutions for their NFTs."

Tracy is also no stranger to NFTs in Gaming and esports. Her experience ranges from NFT in-game skins, NFT gaming tournaments, NFT metaverses like Decentraland, and implementing creative NFT marketing campaigns for giveaways, tickets, and access passes. Tracy states "NFTs were born out of the gaming industry, and we've only scratched the surface of their impact. This is what I'm most excited about at Zytara, to bring the future of digital banking to gamers. We are building a banking platform and payments network that supports all digital assets including cash, crypto, NFTs, and branded stablecoins including ZUSD."

In the coming weeks, Zytara will announce several new partnerships, all of which have been strategically chosen with their target market in mind.



Founded in 2019, Zytara is a financial technology company focused on supporting Millennial and Gen Z gamers and their households. Through the Zytara mobile app, members can sign up for a spending account tailored to gamers and esports fans, with branded debit cards, automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player (P2P) transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls that enhance financial literacy and provide parents with peace of mind. Zytara, working with regulated partners, will add investing accounts to the mobile app, enabling members to buy and sell stocks and ETFs as well as round up at point of sale. Zytara is partnering with leading esports teams to provide tailored user experiences for their fans in the Zytara mobile app. As part of Zytara's mission and pledge towards financial inclusion, the company plans to add app support for key digital assets including for the Zytara Dollar (ZUSD), a tokenized U.S. dollar, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) (ZUSD). For more information visit www.zytara.com

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The native token of the DigitalBits blockchain is a key holding of Zytara. DigitalBits' XDB tokens and certain virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

