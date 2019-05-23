ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Appointment of International Investor, Andrew (DW) Kim, to its Board of Directors

WESTON, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce appointment of international investor, Andrew Kim, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kim has more than 15 years of professional experience managing private equity funds. During his career, he has executed up to $400 million in M&A transactions. He is founder & CEO of Riverstone Investment Co., Ltd., which was formed in 2010, and Chairman of INCON and NDFOS. Mr. Kim was formerly Co-founder & CIO at Liberty Investment Co., Ltd. He received a BA in economics from Cornell University.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Andrew Kim to our Board," stated Stephen Glover, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of ZyVersa Therapeutics. "His experience in managing private equity funds and brokering deals, along with his expertise and relationships in the Asian market will be invaluable as we advance the growth of our company."

"I am excited about the potential of ZyVersa's proprietary drug pipeline, which is expected to address significant unmet medical needs in inflammatory and renal diseases," said Andrew Kim. "I look forward to working with ZyVersa's management team and their other Board members to help accelerate their growth and increase shareholder value."

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential for multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zyversa.com

