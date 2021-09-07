ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover Invited Speaker at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021

Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200 for orphan renal disease, FSGS.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting.

Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other glomerular conditions. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

