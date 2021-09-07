ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover Invited Speaker at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021
ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, which has potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases
ZyVersa's pipeline includes VAR 200, a phase 2a-ready first-in-class cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of orphan renal disease, FSGS, and other glomerular conditions
Sep 07, 2021, 07:08 ET
WESTON, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. For conference details, Click Here.
Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200 for orphan renal disease, FSGS.
Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern.
To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference portal.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other glomerular conditions. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
