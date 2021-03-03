ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Being Held Virtually March 9-10, 2021
ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, which has potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases
IC 100 uniquely targets ASC to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, and thereby acts independently of the triggers and sensors that cause inflammatory diseases
ZyVersa's pipeline includes VAR 200, a phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of orphan renal disease, FSGS
WESTON, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held virtually March 9-10, 2021. Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a novel candidate for orphan renal disease, FSGS.
Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM EST.
To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference portal.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
