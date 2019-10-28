ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the Inaugural Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit on October 30th, 2019

A member of ZyVersa's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Juan Pablo De Rivero Vaccari, Research Assistant Professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is also presenting at the Inflammasome Summit on October 31st at 2:30pm. Dr. De Rivero Vaccari will address the role of inflammasome proteins as biomarkers.

The inaugural Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit was created in response to the rapid advances and excitement around the inflammasome as a potential target to treat the growing number of anti-inflammatory diseases negatively impacting millions of people. The Summit will bring together leading inflammasome thought-leaders to share their latest scientific progress and address the current challenges of drug development, with the goal of accelerating time to market. To learn more about inflammasomes, Click Here.

About IC 100

IC 100 is a monoclonal antibody that uniquely inhibits the adaptor ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes. Because pathogenesis of numerous chronic inflammatory diseases involves activation of more than one type of inflammasome (e.g. the NLRP3 inflammasome), IC 100 may be more effective for treating a broad range of inflammatory diseases than targeting just one.

By inhibiting ASC, IC 100 blocks inflammasome formation, with potential to block initiation of the inflammatory cascade. By inhibiting the ASC component of ASC Specks, IC 100 disrupts the structure and function of ASC Specks, with potential to block perpetuation of the inflammatory response responsible for chronic, damaging inflammation. For more information about IC 100's mechanism of action, please review the infographic by Clicking Here.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zyversa.com

