ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the Inaugural Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit on October 30th, 2019
ZyVersa's lead anti-inflammatory candidate, IC 100, is a novel monoclonal antibody that inhibits the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes
IC 100 has potential to block initiation and perpetuation of inflammation contributing to inflammatory diseases affecting millions of people
Oct 28, 2019, 07:08 ET
WESTON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., (ZyVersa) a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the inaugural Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit to be held in Boston on October 29-31, 2019. Mr. Glover's presentation titled, How Much Time & Effort Should any Company be Spending on Preclinical Models, is scheduled for 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 30th. During the presentation, Mr. Glover will share his insights on the following topics:
- Transitioning from translational science to commercialization
- Choosing the right animal models for both scientific and commercialization purposes
- Projecting future potential indications while aligning with near term preclinical requirements
A member of ZyVersa's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Juan Pablo De Rivero Vaccari, Research Assistant Professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is also presenting at the Inflammasome Summit on October 31st at 2:30pm. Dr. De Rivero Vaccari will address the role of inflammasome proteins as biomarkers.
The inaugural Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit was created in response to the rapid advances and excitement around the inflammasome as a potential target to treat the growing number of anti-inflammatory diseases negatively impacting millions of people. The Summit will bring together leading inflammasome thought-leaders to share their latest scientific progress and address the current challenges of drug development, with the goal of accelerating time to market. To learn more about inflammasomes, Click Here.
About IC 100
IC 100 is a monoclonal antibody that uniquely inhibits the adaptor ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes. Because pathogenesis of numerous chronic inflammatory diseases involves activation of more than one type of inflammasome (e.g. the NLRP3 inflammasome), IC 100 may be more effective for treating a broad range of inflammatory diseases than targeting just one.
By inhibiting ASC, IC 100 blocks inflammasome formation, with potential to block initiation of the inflammatory cascade. By inhibiting the ASC component of ASC Specks, IC 100 disrupts the structure and function of ASC Specks, with potential to block perpetuation of the inflammatory response responsible for chronic, damaging inflammation. For more information about IC 100's mechanism of action, please review the infographic by Clicking Here.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
