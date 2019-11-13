ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, is an invited speaker at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference to be held in New York on November 19th and 20th. Mr. Glover's presentation will provide an overview of the company, featuring progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's lead renal and anti-inflammatory drug candidates. Details for Mr. Glover's presentation follow:

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Time: 4:10 PM

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

Room: Garrison – 5th Floor

Stifel conferences are held to showcase dynamic emerging companies, and to provide institutional investors with high level access to senior management and industry experts.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

