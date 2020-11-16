ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020

ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, with potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases

IC 100 uniquely targets ACS to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, and thereby acts independently of the triggers and sensors that cause inflammatory diseases

IC 100 uniquely blocks both initiation of the inflammatory cascade and perpetuation of tissue-damaging inflammation