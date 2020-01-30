ZyVersa Therapeutics Featured in Business Worldwide Magazine's Winter Edition as One of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., (ZyVersa) a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce that Business Worldwide Magazine's Winter Edition includes a featured article on ZyVersa as one of the 20 most innovative companies to watch. ZyVersa was awarded this honor based on corporate advancements made in under 5 years, with two novel, wholly owned product platforms focused on the $13+ billion renal drug market and the $60+ billion anti-inflammatory drug market, and for the progress made in advancing lead candidates in each.

A Phase 2a clinical trial with VAR 200 is slated for initiation this quarter in patients with a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 is a highly differentiated drug candidate targeting excess intracellular renal cholesterol that damages the kidney's filtration system. VAR 200 has potential to treat numerous other kidney diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease.

Significant progress has been made in preclinical development of IC 100, with preliminary toxicology studies in mice and monkeys underway, as well as primary pharmacology studies in NASH, lupus nephritis, diabetic kidney disease, and multiple sclerosis. IC 100 is a unique inflammasome inhibitor targeting adaptor ASC, which is associated with multiple types of inflammasomes. With the ability to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, IC 100 has potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases.

"We were pleasantly surprised to learn that ZyVersa was selected by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch at such an early stage in the company's lifecycle," said Stephen C. Glover, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of ZyVersa Therapeutics. "It is a great honor to receive this recognition by one of the leading sources of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world".

To read the featured article, Click Here. To view the Winter Edition of Business Worldwide Magazine, Click Here. Announcement of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch is on page 28, and ZyVersa's featured article is on page 38.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs.

