ZyVersa Therapeutics' Perspectives on Inflammasomes Reported in BIOCENTURY Innovations Article

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., (ZyVersa) a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that the August 15th edition of BIOCENTURY Innovations reported ZyVersa's perspectives on inflammasomes. The article, Biotechs explore the next generation of inflammasome targets, with caution, notes that "inflammasome complexes have come to the fore as attractive targets because they sit upstream of cytokines, meaning interfering with them can cut off inflammation at the source."

The article's author, Lauren Martz, Associate Editor, reported on ZyVersa's stated rationale for targeting the adaptor ASC component of inflammasomes, including:

ZyVersa's belief that targeting ASC may provide a more potent anti-inflammatory effect in a broader range of diseases than blocking individual sensor molecules.

Numerous inflammatory diseases are triggered by activation of more than one type of inflammasome. Such diseases may be more responsive to ASC inhibition than to inhibition of sensor molecules specific to one type of inflammasome.

IC 100 data from an animal model of multiple sclerosis demonstrated reduced levels of T cells and other inflammatory cells without complete immunosuppression, suggesting that the ability to mount an immune response to infections remains.

A copy of the BIOCENTURY Innovations article can be found on the ZyVersa website: Click Here.

About IC 100

IC 100 is a monoclonal antibody that uniquely inhibits the adaptor ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes. Because pathogenesis of numerous chronic inflammatory diseases involves activation of more than one type of inflammasome (e.g. the NLRP3 inflammasome), IC 100 may be more effective for treating a broad range of inflammatory diseases than targeting just one.

By inhibiting ASC, IC 100 blocks inflammasome formation, with potential to block initiation of the inflammatory cascade. By inhibiting the ASC component of ASC Specks, IC 100 disrupts the structure and function of ASC Specks, with potential to block perpetuation of the inflammatory response responsible for chronic, damaging inflammation. For more information about IC 100's mechanism of action, please review the infographic by Clicking Here.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

