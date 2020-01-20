ZyVersa Therapeutics Releases Video Demonstrating How Inflammasomes Stimulate and Perpetuate Inflammation, and How a Novel Inflammasome Inhibitor, IC 100, Has Potential to Control Chronic Damaging Inflammation Associated with Inflammatory Diseases

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., (ZyVersa) a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce release of a new video demonstrating how inflammasomes stimulate and perpetuate inflammation, and how a novel inflammasome inhibitor in development, IC 100, has potential to control chronic damaging inflammation affecting millions of people with inflammatory diseases.

"The role of inflammation in health and disease is a complex and evolving science" said Stephen C. Glover, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of ZyVersa Therapeutics. "The role of inflammasomes, which were not discovered until 2002, adds to this complexity. We are pleased to release our new video that simplistically illustrates how inflammasomes stimulate and perpetuate inflammation. This video will help educate people about this relatively new science and demonstrate the potential of inflammasome inhibitors as a promising therapeutic option for inflammatory diseases."

About IC 100

IC 100 is a monoclonal antibody that uniquely inhibits the adaptor ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes. Because pathogenesis of numerous chronic inflammatory diseases involves activation of more than one type of inflammasome (e.g. the NLRP3 inflammasome), IC 100 may be more effective for treating a broad range of inflammatory diseases than targeting just one.

By inhibiting ASC, IC 100 blocks inflammasome formation and therefore initiation of the inflammatory cascade. By inhibiting the ASC component of ASC Specks, IC 100 disrupts the function of ASC Specks and therefore blocks perpetuation of the inflammatory response responsible for chronic, damaging inflammation.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our lead renal candidate is VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare renal disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 will be evaluated in a phase 2a clinical trial planned for initiation Q1-2020. Our lead anti-inflammatory candidate is IC 100, a novel inflammasome inhibitor targeting ASC, which has potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit ZyVersa.com.

