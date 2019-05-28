ZyVersa Therapeutics to Attend the World's Largest Biotechnology Partnering Event, BIO International (Philadelphia, June 3 - 6, 2019)
ZyVersa's lead anti-inflammatory candidate is a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the ASC component of inflammasomes, inhibiting both the intracellular and extracellular inflammatory response cascade for treatment of people with debilitating inflammatory diseases
ZyVersa's lead renal candidate is phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney disease
May 28, 2019, 07:08 ET
WESTON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce they will attend the 2019 BIO Conference in Philadelphia on June 3 -6. At this conference, more than 16,000 biotechnology and pharma leaders come together to network and discuss their innovative and globally important advances in biotech. ZyVersa will host and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. If you are attending BIO, and have not yet scheduled a meeting with ZyVersa, we encourage you to connect with us for a brief introduction through the One-on-One Partnering platform.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential for multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
