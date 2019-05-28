ZyVersa Therapeutics to Attend the World's Largest Biotechnology Partnering Event, BIO International (Philadelphia, June 3 - 6, 2019)

WESTON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce they will attend the 2019 BIO Conference in Philadelphia on June 3 -6. At this conference, more than 16,000 biotechnology and pharma leaders come together to network and discuss their innovative and globally important advances in biotech. ZyVersa will host and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. If you are attending BIO, and have not yet scheduled a meeting with ZyVersa, we encourage you to connect with us for a brief introduction through the One-on-One Partnering platform.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential for multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

