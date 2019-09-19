ZyVersa Therapeutics Unveils a White Paper Fostering Education About Inflammasomes and Their Potential as a Promising Therapeutic and Diagnostic Target for Inflammatory Diseases

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., (ZyVersa) a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce availability of a new white paper providing a comprehensive overview of the science behind inflammasomes and their potential as a promising therapeutic and diagnostic target for inflammatory diseases. Topics covered in the white paper include:

What are inflammasomes?

What is the role of inflammasomes in immunity?

What is the role of inflammasomes in inflammatory diseases?

Why target ASC to treat inflammasome-related diseases and conditions?

Expected benefits of targeting ASC.

ASC as a biomarker.

"Inflammasomes were not discovered until 2002 and the science is still evolving. As such, knowledge about their role in health and disease is not widespread," said Stephen C. Glover, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of ZyVersa Therapeutics. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with two of the world's thought leaders in the field, Drs. Keane and DeRivero Vaccari, to develop a comprehensive overview to help educate people about inflammasomes."

A copy of the white paper can be found on the ZyVersa website: Click Here.

About IC 100

IC 100 is a monoclonal antibody that uniquely inhibits the adaptor ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes. Because pathogenesis of numerous chronic inflammatory diseases involves activation of more than one type of inflammasome (e.g. the NLRP3 inflammasome), IC 100 may be more effective for treating a broad range of inflammatory diseases than targeting just one.

By inhibiting ASC, IC 100 blocks inflammasome formation, with potential to block initiation of the inflammatory cascade. By inhibiting the ASC component of ASC Specks, IC 100 disrupts the structure and function of ASC Specks, with potential to block perpetuation of the inflammatory response responsible for chronic, damaging inflammation. For more information about IC 100's mechanism of action, please review the infographic by Clicking Here .

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare renal disease, and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

