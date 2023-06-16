Zywave Announces 2023 Cyber Risk Award Winners

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, a leading insurtech provider, honored the top performers of the cyber risk industry at the 10th annual Cyber Risk Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City on the evening of Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Thousands of cyber industry professionals cast their votes, and the winners were announced at a gala black-tie dinner for 470 attendees. Arete, Pondurance, The Beckage Firm, Cypfer, Epiq Cyber Incident Response, and CFC sponsored the event. Additionally, 46 of the industry's top insurance and cybersecurity firms hosted tables in the room.

"Each award winner - as well as every nominee - deserves congratulations," said Jeff Cohen, Zywave senior vice president. "As the cyber insurance segment expands in many dimensions, these awards determined by people's choice become more competitive and reflect changes in marketplace stature and prominence. Special thanks to all professionals who voted as well as everyone who helped make this night of recognition a success."

Four individuals and 12 companies were recognized with awards given out during the evening. The program featured presentations by CFC's Shannon Groeber, Coalition's John Coletti, AXA XL's Jeremy Gittler, Stott and May's Karl Sharman, and WTW's Tom Srail.

Below is the complete list of award winners:

Individuals

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – USA: Shannon Groeber

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – London/EMEA: Ayesha West

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Actuary/Modeler: Scott Stransky, MMC

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Attorney: Judy Selby, Kennedys

Companies

Cyber Safety & Loss Control Team of the Year: Coalition

Cyber Claims Team (Insurer or MGA): Beazley

Cyber Incident Response Team of the Year: S-RM

Cyber Newcomer of the Year: Falcon Risk

Cyber Law Firm of the Year: Mullen Coughlin

Cyber Technology Provider of the Year: CrowdStrike

Cyber Retail Broking Team of the Year: Johnson Kendall & Johnson

Cyber Wholesale Broking Team of the Year: INSUREtrust

Cyber Reinsurance Broker of the Year: Gallagher Re

Cyber MGA of the Year: Coalition

Cyber Insurer of the Year: CFC

Cyber Reinsurer of the Year: Munich Re

