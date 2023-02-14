Zywave Announces 2023 Lineup of Insurance Industry Events

Coverage events bring industry expertise from across the globe, enable attendees to network with and learn from insurance colleagues and established thought leaders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider Zywave has announced its 2023 lineup of premier insurance industry thought leadership events, many of which were formerly known under the Advisen name. Highly esteemed in the industry, the coverage event series brings together leading experts from varied insurance markets and disciplines with programming that addresses the most pressing topics facing the insurance market.

Zywave acquired Advisen in November 2020, and remains committed to delivering the world-class event experiences for which Advisen was known.

"We're proud to not only continue, but also to enhance and expand this exceptional lineup of events under the Zywave name," said Jeff Cohen, senior vice president at Zywave, former president of Advisen. "Two aspects make these conferences so unique and impactful. For each event, we confer with an advisory panel of industry experts to set agendas and topics to be covered. This means attendees can be assured they'll be learning and talking about the timeliest issues that the market is currently facing. Second, we always welcome risk managers and full-time insurance buyers to register for our coverage conferences at no charge. This audience segment always keeps our presenters focused on the needs of the insurance consumers and policy holders."

Learn more about Zywave's 2023 thought leadership event series:

Casualty Insights Conference – NYC – March 14, 2023 – The only Casualty program to bring together an array of insurance company and brokerage experts to focus on issues such as the impact of reinsurance on casualty pricing, litigation and legislative trends, and emerging risks affecting industry exposure. Registration is now open: bit.ly/ZywaveEvents2023.

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – London – April 19, 2023 – This acclaimed conference is back for the 10th year with a single-day, multi-track event in London. Topics will address critical insurance and security issues facing risk professionals and their organizations. Expert speakers will offer insights on managing risk in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Cyber Risk Awards Gala – NYC - June 15, 2023 – This highly anticipated, 10th annual black-tie gala is the most prestigious networking event on the cyber risk calendar. The Cyber Risk Awards honor the best of the best cyber professionals globally, as selected by their peers, in a wide variety of categories. Voting opens in mid-February; nominations will be accepted via an online survey.

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – NYC – September 27, 2023 – The world's largest one-day Cyber Risk & Insurance industry event for P&C professionals and insurance buyers. This hallmark event features a full day of in-person learning, networking, and business discussion with the elite of the global cyber market.

Property Insights Conference – NYC – November 9, 2023 – This full-day, in-person program explores the challenges and opportunities facing the commercial property insurance market. Learn what the future holds for property buyers, brokers, and underwriters as market leaders discuss underwriting developments, the impact of climate-related risks, new technology trends, and evolving client expectations.

For more information and to register for Zywave's thought leadership events, visit:

bit.ly/ZywaveEvents2023.

