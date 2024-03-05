Zywave Announces 2024 Lineup of Insurance Industry Events

Thought leadership events bring industry expertise from around the globe, enable attendees to network with and learn from insurance colleagues

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider Zywave has announced its lineup of acclaimed insurance industry thought leadership events for 2024. Renowned for rich content and extensive networking opportunities, the event series brings together leading experts from varied insurance markets and disciplines with programming that addresses the most pressing topics facing the industry.

In 2023, Zywave hosted 2,136 attendees and 206 speakers across five in-person events. For each, Zywave confers with an advisory board comprised of industry experts who plan the content and agenda and ensure topics are timely and relevant.

"By bringing insurance customers, counterparties, and competitors together for one day, we're able to achieve a level of discussion which is unmatched," said Jeff Cohen, senior vice president at Zywave. "The buyers in the room keep the speakers in check, which makes the content more insightful and more valuable, and the networking benefits increase dramatically as well."

Learn more about Zywave's 2024 thought leadership event series:

Casualty Insights Conference – NYC – March 13, 2024 – The premier insurance industry event bringing together leading risk managers, brokers, underwriters, claim professionals and lawyers to address today's casualty risk management and insurance issues. Registration is now open: https://zywave.cventevents.com/Casualty2024

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – London – April 18, 2024 – This acclaimed conference is back for the 11th year with a single-day, multi-track event in London. Topics focus on the critical privacy, network security and cyber insurance issues confronting risk professionals and their organizations and presents a global perspective on cyber threats. Vicky Carter, Chairman of Global Capital Solutions International for Guy Carpenter and Deputy Chair of Lloyd's, will keynote. Registration is now open: https://zywave.cventevents.com/CyberRiskLondon24

Cyber Risk Awards Gala – NYC – June 13, 2024 – Known as one of the most prestigious networking events on the cyber social calendar, the 11th annual Cyber Risk Awards gala dinner honors the cyber market's top performers, as selected and voted on by their peers in a variety of individual and company categories. Voting begins April 1 and runs through May 17, 2024. Become a sponsor to attend the awards gala on June 13.

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – NYC – November 6, 2024 – The world's largest Cyber Risk event for P&C professionals and insurance buyers. This hallmark event offers a full day of learning, networking, workshops and business meetings delving into the hottest topics including cyber risk management, developing issues and cyber threats.

For each 2024 event, risk managers and full-time insurance buyers are invited to register at no charge. For more information and to register for Zywave's thought leadership events, visit: www.zywave.com/zywave-events.

