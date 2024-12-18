Zywave Announces 2025 Lineup of Insurance Industry Events

Educational events bring industry expertise from around the globe, facilitate networking

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider Zywave has announced its lineup of acclaimed insurance industry thought leadership events for 2025. Renowned for rich content and extensive networking opportunities, this event series brings together leading experts from various disciplines and insurance markets with programming that spotlights the most pressing topics facing the industry.

"Our ultimate goal is to help insurers grow more profitably and help brokers increase premium in fast-changing coverage areas while also enabling insurance buyers to have better renewals. By bringing together insurance counterparties, customers, and competitors for a single day of thoughtful discussion about the opportunities and challenges, we're facilitating marketplace innovation," said Jeff Cohen, senior vice president at Zywave. "And when you put all these practice leaders in a room to explain the issues, the networking opportunities are a fabulous byproduct."

In 2024, Zywave hosted more than 1,700 attendees and over 150 speakers across four in-person events covering a range of topics in the casualty and cyber insurance spaces. For each, Zywave convenes an advisory board comprised of respected industry experts who plan the content and agenda, ensuring topics are timely, relevant and bring maximum value to attendees.

Learn more about Zywave's expanded 2025 thought leadership event series, which includes its first-ever event exclusively focused on digital distribution:

Casualty Insights Conference – NYC – March 6, 2025 – The premier insurance industry event bringing together leading risk managers, brokers, underwriters, claim professionals and lawyers to address today's casualty risk management and insurance issues. Registration is now open: https://zywave.cventevents.com/event/CasualtyInsights2025

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – London – April 2, 2025 – This acclaimed conference is back for the 12th year with a single-day, multi-track event in London. Topics focus on the critical privacy, network security and cyber insurance issues confronting risk professionals and their organizations and presents a global perspective on cyber threats. Tom Wakefield, CEO of Gallagher Re, will give the opening conference keynote.

Cyber Risk Awards Gala – NYC – June 12, 2025 – Known as one of the most prestigious networking events on the cyber social calendar, the 12th annual Cyber Risk Awards gala dinner honors the cyber market's top performers, as selected and voted on by their peers, in a variety of individual and company-level categories. Become a sponsor to attend the awards gala on June 12.

Digital Distribution Insights – NYC – September 9, 2025 – New for 2025, capacity providers and brokers will come together to challenge the distribution status quo and showcase premium growth strategies proven to work. This conference will offer discussion on ways to increase insurance sales and foster organic growth.

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – NYC – October 29, 2025 – This hallmark event for P&C professionals and insurance buyers has become one of the most significant on the cyber calendar. It offers a full day of learning, networking, workshops and business meetings delving into the hottest topics, including cyber risk management, developing issues and cyber threats.

For each 2025 event, risk managers and full-time insurance buyers are invited to register at no charge. For more information and to register for Zywave's thought leadership events, visit: www.zywave.com/zywave-events.

