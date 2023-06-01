Zywave Begins Rollout of New AI-Driven Product Enhancements

Insurtech provider further advances product roadmap with expanded focus on emerging AI technology

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading insurtech Zywave today announced it has begun rolling out several new product enhancements leveraging AI technology. The company reaffirmed its commitment to investing in AI-driven solutions, focusing development efforts on its industry-leading data and content assets.

As an example, Zywave is utilizing generative AI to fuse its data and content offerings, amplifying their efficiency and capabilities, while maximizing user experience. Specifically, within its Content Cloud solution, the insurtech has launched a new capability in which users can set parameters and quickly and easily generate and send a targeted, engaging, and valuable email to their clients. In addition to enhancements already launched, Zywave is working on more than 50 AI-enabled use cases.

"While generative AI technology is now available to everyone, what differentiates Zywave's offerings is that we are combining that technology with our existing, proprietary data sets, best-in-class content offerings, and visionary roadmap," said Doug Marquis, Zywave's chief technology officer. "We're proud of our reputation as one of the insurance industry's most innovative tech providers—it's a big differentiator for us and our customers. Zywave has remained agile and continues to raise the bar as we've experienced significant growth, which has ultimately resulted in the most advanced solutions that offer our customers some of the best value in the market."

A testament to Zywave's commitment to innovation, last year the company was recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q1 2022" report, ranking first for platform architecture and agility. The report also cited Zywave's strengths in vision/strategy, improving workflow operations, its robust data offering, and comprehensive content library.

Zywave's investment in AI technology is not just limited to product development, but also extends to the company's service, support, and corporate initiatives. In fact, in March 2023, Zywave was presented with two prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service—one of which was centered around the insurtech's adoption of AI/NLP technology. The award-winning program leverages automation solutions for ticketing, has improved the tracking of customer data and support cases, and implemented an advanced self-service portal, all of which contributed to faster response times and improved customer satisfaction.

"Our expanded roadmap includes additional applications for generative AI, machine learning, and investment in technical infrastructure to support expanding capabilities," added Marquis. "We look forward to bringing more of these enhanced solutions to market over the next few months."

About Zywave  

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com

